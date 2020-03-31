It’s not easy being a business owner in these uncertain times. Things are changing quickly. Every day there is more information to sort through. Fortunately, there are programs that can help business owners and their employees, but it is important you get accurate information.
If you are a business owner needing help, you are encouraged to begin by visiting with your banker. They want to hear from you and are familiar with financing programs available. Making sure you update your financial statements so you have current information will help expedite the help you are eligible to receive.
This hardship also impacts your employees. The CARES Act passed last week added additional benefits to unemployment insurance. If you have employees who are needing assistance encourage them to apply for unemployment benefits as soon as possible. The sooner they apply the sooner, they will receive help.
We have added a page to the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce website that has links to important resources for your business. Go to www.wbchamber.net and click the COVID-19 Resource tab for that complete list. These links include information from the SBA as well as both ND and MN unemployment. If you continue to have questions please let us know and we’d be happy to visit with you and help send you in the right direction.
If your business is still offering services such as on-line shopping, curbside pickup, delivery, change in hours, etc., we want to help you get the word out. Let us know what’s happening at your business and we will be happy to promote what you are doing.
The chamber office is currently closed but we are still here to help. We are here to support our businesses and our community. Feel free to contact Lisa at lisa@wahpeton-breckenridgechamber.com or Justin at justin@sveda.biz and we can set up a time to visit with you.
We are here for you now and we will be here for you when this is all over. We will continue to help you promote your events and your businesses. We will be here to help our community recover.
Even though we cannot come together in a physical sense right now we must continue to stick together as a community. We will get through this and we will continue to be Southern Valley Strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.