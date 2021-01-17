Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed six new COVID-19 cases and 33 active cases Sunday, Jan. 17. The county rose to No. 11 from No. 12 for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
Sunday marked Richland County’s eighth consecutive day outside North Dakota’s top 10 for COVID-19 activity. Ranking No. 10 was Ramsey County, North Dakota, which confirmed 35 active cases. Ranking No. 12 was Stutsman County, North Dakota, which confirmed 31 active cases. Information comes from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
Richland County’s six new cases are up from the four new cases confirmed Saturday, Jan. 16. The 33 active cases are up from the 30 confirmed Friday.
North Dakota confirmed 152 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down from Saturday’s 127 new cases. The state confirmed 1,460 active cases, down from Saturday’s 1,513 active cases.
Eighty-five individuals were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19, down from Saturday’s 88 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 187 new COVID-19 recoveries Sunday, down from Saturday's 208 recoveries.
Three new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed statewide Sunday, NDDoH reported. They included one man each in his 90s from Grand Forks and Traill counties, and a man in his 60s from Rolette County.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Sunday included Cass County, 41 cases; Burleigh County, 28 cases; Grand Forks County, 14 cases; and Morton and Ward counties, eight cases each.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Sunday included Cass County, 307 cases; Burleigh County, 182 cases; Ward County, 145 cases; Grand Forks County, 139 cases; and Williams County, 69 cases.
