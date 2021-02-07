Sunday second day for no new COVID-19 cases in Richland

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new and 18 active COVID-19 cases Sunday, Feb. 7. Sunday was the second straight day for no new cases. After a four-day run at No. 8 for active COVID-19 cases statewide, Richland County ranked No. 9 Sunday.
The 18 active cases were down from the 27 confirmed Saturday, Feb. 6 by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Richland County has been in North Dakota’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases since Jan. 19, 2021. The county last peaked at No. 6 on Tuesday, Feb. 2. According to NDDoH, 61 new local COVID-19 tests have been processed.
Stutsman County, North Dakota, confirmed 21 active COVID-19 cases, coming in at No. 8 statewide Sunday. Ranking No. 10 was Ramsey County, North Dakota, with 17 active cases.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll held Sunday at 1,428 individuals. The state confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down from Saturday’s 80 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 781 active cases, down from Saturday’s 844 active cases. A total of 1,673 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide and as of Sunday, 126,166 doses of the 136,100 vaccine doses received have been administered statewide, according to NDDoH data.
Thirty-nine individuals statewide were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is up from Saturday’s 36 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 107 new recoveries Sunday, down from Saturday’s 115 new recoveries.
Richland County has had 1,714 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,680 recoveries (including nine new) and 16 deaths from or related to the diseases to date, according to NDDoH data. The latest local death of an individual from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
There were 138 active COVID-19 cases statewide among Sunday among ages 20-29, followed by 117 among ages 30-39. The two age groups continue to lead for active cases in North Dakota. The 40-49, 50-59 and 60-69 age groups reported close numbers of active cases, 96 total, 95 total and 93 total, respectively.
Fifteen North Dakota counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Sunday. An additional 20 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 18 counties, 10 reported between 11-19 active cases and two including Richland County were in the state’s top 10 for activity. It is unknown how many counties reported new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
The 10 counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Sunday included Burleigh County, 135 cases; Cass County, 109 cases; Ward County, 88 cases; Grand Forks County, 72 cases; Williams County, 59 cases; Morton County, 48 cases; Stark County, 34 cases; Stutsman County, 21 cases; Richland County, 18 cases; and Ramsey County, 17 cases.
Nearly 39.6 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Sunday, NDDoH reported. More than 52.1 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.