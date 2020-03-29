Sunday update: Minnesota reports 9 deaths from COVID-19, total of 503 confirmed cases

Situation Update for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Minnesota Case Information
Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not a representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19. Number of positive cases is the cases that were tested and returned positive. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.
Updated March 29, 2020
Total positive: 503
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 252
Total approximate number of completed tests: 17,657
Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 7,703
Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 9,954
Deaths: 9
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 75
Hospitalized as of today: 39
Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020.
Number of Positive Results by County
County of residence is confirmed during the case interview. At the time of this posting not all interviews have been completed. The data on this map may not equal the total number of reported positive cases.
County Cases
Anoka 17
Beltrami 2
Benton 1
Big Stone 1
Blue Earth 8
Carver 9
Cass 1
Chisago 1
Clay 4
Clearwater 1
Cottonwood 1
Dakota 39
Dodge 7
Douglas 1
Faribault 1
Fillmore 6
Goodhue 2
Hennepin 171
Isanti 1
Jackson 1
Kandiyohi 1
Lac qui Parle 1
Le Sueur 11
Lincoln 1
Mahnomen 1
Martin 21
Mower 11
Nicollet 3
Olmsted 47
Otter Tail 1
Ramsey 46
Renville 1
Rice 3
Scott 9
Sherburne 5
Sibley 1
St. Louis 10
Stearns 5
Steele 5
Wabasha 4
Waseca 3
Washington 27
Wilkin 1
Winona 4
Wright 6
