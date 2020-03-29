Sunday update: Minnesota reports 9 deaths from COVID-19, total of 503 confirmed cases

Cumulative total and daily confirmed cases in Minnesota.

 MN Dept of Health

Situation Update for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Minnesota Case Information

Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not a representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19. Number of positive cases is the cases that were tested and returned positive. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.

Updated March 29, 2020

Total positive: 503

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 252

Total approximate number of completed tests: 17,657

Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 7,703

Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 9,954

Deaths: 9

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 75

Hospitalized as of today: 39

Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020.

Number of Positive Results by County

County of residence is confirmed during the case interview. At the time of this posting not all interviews have been completed. The data on this map may not equal the total number of reported positive cases.

County Cases

Anoka 17

Beltrami 2

Benton 1

Big Stone 1

Blue Earth 8

Carver 9

Cass 1

Chisago 1

Clay 4

Clearwater 1

Cottonwood 1

Dakota 39

Dodge 7

Douglas 1

Faribault 1

Fillmore 6

Goodhue 2

Hennepin 171

Isanti 1

Jackson 1

Kandiyohi 1

Lac qui Parle 1

Le Sueur 11

Lincoln 1

Mahnomen 1

Martin 21

Mower 11

Nicollet 3

Olmsted 47

Otter Tail 1

Ramsey 46

Renville 1

Rice 3

Scott 9

Sherburne 5

Sibley 1

St. Louis 10

Stearns 5

Steele 5

Wabasha 4

Waseca 3

Washington 27

Wilkin 1

Winona 4

Wright 6

