The North Dakota Joint Information Center released the COVID-19 test information for Saturday, March 21.

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 20 at 3 p.m. - March 21 at 9 a.m.

· A woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, possible travel

· A male in his 30s from Burleigh County, community spread

P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 21 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

· There were no new positives reported during this timeframe.

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

1182 – Total Tested (+244 individuals from yesterday)

1154 – Negative (+242 individuals from yesterday)

28 – Positive (+2 individuals from yesterday)

3 – Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)

