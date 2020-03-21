The North Dakota Joint Information Center released the COVID-19 test information for Saturday, March 21.
A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 20 at 3 p.m. - March 21 at 9 a.m.
· A woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, possible travel
· A male in his 30s from Burleigh County, community spread
P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 21 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
· There were no new positives reported during this timeframe.
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
1182 – Total Tested (+244 individuals from yesterday)
1154 – Negative (+242 individuals from yesterday)
28 – Positive (+2 individuals from yesterday)
3 – Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
