4 Things To Know Today

1. North Dakota has 19 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. One individual has been hospitalized, and 48 people are being monitored. A total of 673 people have been tested for the virus in the state. Counties with cases are Burleigh, Cass, Morton and Ward.
2. Minnesota has 89 positive COVID-19 cases. Counties with cases are Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Clay, Dakota, Hennepin, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright. The number of people tested in the state so far is 3,038.
We want to hear from you. What news and information do you need? How can we help? Email editor@wahpetondailynews.com or call 701-642-8585.
4. During this time of uncertainty, support small businesses any way you can. Buy take-out food from restaurants still open for business and purchase gift cards to use now or in the future. The Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce and Southern Valley Economic Development Authority have resources to assist business owners.
