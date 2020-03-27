4 Things To Know Today

1. The Senate passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid plan overnight Wednesday, and the House will vote on the economic rescue package Friday. The federal government reported 3.3 million new weekly unemployment claims, four times the previous record, amid a widespread shutdown caused by the coronavirus.
2. North Dakota health officials reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, including one child from MacIntosh County under the age of 10. A total of 2,261 people in the state have been tested, with 58 testing positive.
3. As of Thursday morning, Minnesota has 346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 132 patients no longer need to be isolated. Two deaths have been reported in the state, and 41 cases have required hospitalization.
4. The U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security announced Thursday it is extending the REAL ID deadline enforcement one-year from the current Oct. 1, 2020 deadline, to Oct. 1, 2021. Approximately 20 percent of North Dakota residents have received a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card.
