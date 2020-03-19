4 Things to Know Today

1. North Dakota now has 7 confirmed COVID-19 cases with no hospitalizations and no deaths. Two are in Burleigh County, one in Cass County, two in Morton County and two in Ward County. The state’s health department is monitoring 37 people. A total of 362 have been tested in North Dakota as of Wednesday, March 18.
2. Minnesota has 77 positive COVID-19 cases in the counties of Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Martin, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington and Wright. The state’s health department has tested 2,762 people.
3. The U.S. and Canada agreed Wednesday to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel to confront the coronavirus pandemic. The supply chains will remain intact between the two countries. Canada relies on the U.S. for about 75 percent of its exports and 18 percent of American exports go to Canada, the Associated Press reported.
4. This Day in History: In 2003, President George W. Bush announced the beginning of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Read more about it on A4.
