4 Things To Know Today

1. President Donald Trump declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency Friday, March 13, in order to free up more money and resources for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
2. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced a state of emergency for North Dakota Friday in response to the coronavirus public health crisis and issued guidance for K-12 schools, which for now will remain open. The North Dakota Department of Health does not recommend child care or school closures if COVID-19 cases are not occurring in your community or school. Schools are directed to follow CDC guidance regarding preparing for COVID-19.
3. One individual in North Dakota has tested positive for COVID-19 but the case did not involve community transmission. A total of 46 negative tests had come back in the state as of Friday afternoon, since testing began last week. Results for 16 more tests are pending.
4. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a Peacetime Emergency and unveiled legislative proposals Friday to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Friday, March 13, approximately 555 patients in Minnesota have been tested for the virus and 14 have returned positive for COVID-19. The counties with cases are Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Stearns and Wright.
