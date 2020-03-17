4 Things To Know Today

1. Coronavirus mitigation: New federal guidelines were released Monday by the White House to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. People are asked not to gather in groups larger than 10 for the next two weeks, continue practicing social distancing, regular hand washing and stay home if you are sick. States with evidence of community transmission should close bars, restaurants and outdoor venues where people congregate, President Donald Trump and his coronavirus task force said.
2. The Daily News and News Monitor office is closed to walk-in traffic until Monday, March 30. We are open doing business as usual, please call us, 701-642-8585 or email us to submit information. Additional contact information is listed on page 2.
3. The Lake Agassiz Regional Library is closely monitoring information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in effort to protect staff, customers and their communities, all locations will close for an undefined duration beginning Tuesday, March 17. This includes Breckenridge Public Library.
4. The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering reported more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths in the United States across 49 states as of Monday. The largest outbreaks are reported in New York, Washington and California.
