4 Things To Know Today

1. COVID-19 cancellations and closures: Area nursing homes and hospitals are now limiting visitors, colleges and universities are taking their instruction out of the classroom and online, and events and activities are being postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Please visit our coronavirus landing page, https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news/coronavirus/, which is free to all readers, for continued updated information. You can find a list of some of the closures inside today’s edition, as well.
2. Social distancing: Is being recommended to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. If you find yourself spending more time at home, now’s the time to start that spring cleaning, or maybe binge-watch that streaming series you’re interested in.
3. If you are sick or suspect you are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, contact your health professional first, the CDC advises. Do not go to work, school or other public spaces. Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home. Wear a facemask.
4. Stop the spread of germs: Wash your hands with soap and water a minimum of 20 seconds repeatedly throughout the day, especially after being in public spaces. Use hand sanitizer. Cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing, and avoid touching your eyes.
