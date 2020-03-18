4 Things To Know Today

1. Two tests in North Dakota were confirmed positive for COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, bringing the state’s total to 3. One individual is a woman in her 20s from Cass County and the other is a man in his 60s from Ward County. A total of 74 tests were performed Tuesday. There have been no deaths and no hospitalizations in the state. So far 223 individuals have been tested in North Dakota.

2. 60 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Minnesota as of Tuesday. Approximately 2,336 people in the state have been tested. The counties with cases are Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns, Wright, Waseca and Washington.

3. Coronavirus-related closures and event cancellations can be found on page 2 as well as on the free access portion of our website, www.wahpetondailynews.com/coronavirus/.

4. You don’t need to stock up on bottled water. Our tap water supplies are safe.

