4 Things to Know Today

1. Gov. Tim Walz signed three executive orders Monday. The orders will help keep people in their homes, protect small businesses and get resources to the medical personnel who need them the most.
2. North Dakota reported three positive COVID-19 tests Monday afternoon – a woman in her 30s from Burleigh County, who contracted it via close contact, and a man in his 70s from Walsh County, which is under investigation. A total of 1,440 people in the state have been tested, with 33 positive. Four have been hospitalized. For updated coronavirus information in North Dakota, visit https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.
3. As of Monday, Minnesota’s Department of Heath reported at total of 235 positive COVID-19 cases and one death, which was a person in their 80s in Ramsey County. The majority of cases are in Hennepin County, with 89, followed by Ramsey County with 24. None have been reported in Ottertail or Wilkin County as of Monday afternoon. For updated coronavirus information in Minnesota, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.
4. Spreading love: Area homes have been decorated with hearts in the windows and hearts on the sidewalks and driveways, as part of a viral movement to let people in isolation know they are loved. If you’d like to share your heart art, take a photo and send to editor@wahpetondailynews.com.
