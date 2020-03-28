4 Things To Know Today

1. Richland County has had 22 COVID-19 tests completed. As of Friday, there were no positive tests in the county. Ten additional people in North Dakota were confirmed with COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state total to 65 positive cases and 2,437 negative. One death in the state was reported, a man in his 90s who had an underlying health condition from Cass County.
2. Wilkin County has one confirmed positive COVID-19 case as of Thursday. The state of Minnesota has 398 confirmed cases and four deaths. More than 14,000 tests have been completed as of Friday.
3. President Trump signed the $2.2 trillion CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act on Friday. The legislation provides support for healthcare workers and patients, direct financial help to Americans, relief for small businesses and their employees, and is intended to stabilize the economy. Nearly $25 billion in resources is provided to assist farmers and ranchers.
4. If you think you are sick with COVID-19, the CDC recommends you stay home and get in touch with your doctor. Don’t leave your home, except to get medical care, and call your doctor ahead of time. Separate yourself from other people in your home, known as home isolation, and wear a face mask if you’re around other people. For more tips, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html/.
