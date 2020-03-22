4 Things To Know Today

1. President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to get needed medical supplies on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak and the private sector mobilized against it.
2. The federal income tax filing deadline was moved back from April 15 to July 15, though the administration advises Americans expecting refunds to file sooner.
3. One of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
4. Find all our coronavirus-related news on our website, www.wahpetondailynews.com/coronavirus. This section is free for all readers. Please consider becoming a subscriber to support our professional journalists and the important work they’re doing to keep you informed.
