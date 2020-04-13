Third COVID-19 case confirmed in Richland County

A third case of COVID-19 was confirmed Monday, April 14 in Richland County, North Dakota. Test results were positive for a woman in her 30s who contracted the disease through close contact.
Twenty-three new cases were confirmed Monday. As of 11 a.m., North Dakota has 331 positive COVID-19 cases. The North Dakota Department of Health released further information:
North Dakota Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
· Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Man in his 20s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 70s from Cass County, under investigation
· Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 60s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Dunn County, under investigation
· Man in his 20s from McKenzie County, household contact
· Male age 10-19 from McKenzie County, household contact
· Man in his 30s from Morton County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Mountrail County, community spread
· Man in his 30s from Mountrail County, community spread
· Woman in her 20s from Mountrail County, possible travel
· Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, household contact
· Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation
· Male age 10-19 from Mountrail County, household contact
· Woman in her 30s from Richland County, close contact
· Woman in her 20s from Stark County, close contact
· Man in his 20s from Stark County, under investigation
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Household Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
10,781– Total Tested (+431 individuals from yesterday)
10,450– Negative (+408 individuals from yesterday)
331 – Positive (+23 individuals from yesterday)
40 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
13 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
127 - Recovered (+6 individuals from yesterday)
8 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)
