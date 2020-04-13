Third COVID-19 case confirmed in Richland County
A third case of COVID-19 was confirmed Monday, April 14 in Richland County, North Dakota. Test results were positive for a woman in her 30s who contracted the disease through close contact.

Twenty-three new cases were confirmed Monday. As of 11 a.m., North Dakota has 331 positive COVID-19 cases. The North Dakota Department of Health released further information:

·         Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County, under investigation

·         Man in his 20s from Cass County, close contact

·         Woman in her 70s from Cass County, under investigation

·         Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact

·         Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread

·         Woman in her 50s from Cass County, under investigation

·         Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation

·         Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation

·         Woman in her 60s from Cass County, under investigation

·         Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation

·         Man in his 30s from Dunn County, under investigation

·         Man in his 20s from McKenzie County, household contact

·         Male age 10-19 from McKenzie County, household contact

·         Man in his 30s from Morton County, under investigation

·         Man in his 30s from Mountrail County, community spread

·         Man in his 30s from Mountrail County, community spread

·         Woman in her 20s from Mountrail County, possible travel

·         Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, household contact

·         Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation

·         Male age 10-19 from Mountrail County, household contact

·         Woman in her 30s from Richland County, close contact

·         Woman in her 20s from Stark County, close contact

·         Man in his 20s from Stark County, under investigation

10,781– Total Tested (+431 individuals from yesterday)

10,450– Negative (+408 individuals from yesterday)

331 – Positive (+23 individuals from yesterday)

40 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

13 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

127 - Recovered (+6 individuals from yesterday)

8 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)

