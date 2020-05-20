More than 100 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Wednesday, May 20. As of Wednesday morning, the state is at 49 deaths, 744 active cases, 1,302 recoveries and 2,095 total cases to date.
Two new individuals in Richland County, North Dakota, have been reported as having COVID-19. The North Dakota Department of Health reports 13 total cases as of Wednesday. A total of 625 COVID-19 tests had been conducted and seven recoveries were confirmed Tuesday, May 19 in Richland County.
Four new deaths directly caused by or related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. The individual were all from Cass County, North Dakota. Two were in their 60s and one each were in their 70s and 80s. All had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
Of the 49 total deaths, 37 are considered due to COVID-19, four were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and eight cases have pending death records.
Wednesday’s totals include 49 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County; 23 in Morton County; 18 in Trail County; three in Burleigh County; two in Grand Forks County; and one each in Nelson, Stutsman, Walsh, Ward and Williams counties.
“We’re taking a focused approach to COVID-19 testing,” Richland County Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt said Tuesday.
Local resources are being directed to test for COVID-19 in potentially high risk locations such as long-term care facilities and nursing homes. While Richland County is not currently scheduled to hold a mass drive-through COVID-19 testing event, officials are getting involved with a testing event later this week.
Dakota Magic Casino and Hotel, Hankinson, North Dakota, will test its employees from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, May 21. The event is not open to the general public and is being held as a combination test for North Dakotans and South Dakotans through the Indian Health Service, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“We are working together, in conjunction with IHS,” Eberhardt said.
Thirty-three new North Dakota individuals were confirmed recovered from COVID-19 Wednesday morning by NDDoH. As of Wednesday, a total of 38 individuals are currently hospitalized. The total number of hospitalized individuals has reached 142 to date.
More than 72,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in North Dakota as of Wednesday, including follow up tests on individuals. A total of 59,200 individuals have been tested to date.
“What we’re finding is that about 35 percent of the people who are coming up positive in North Dakota are asymptomatic,” Eberhardt said. “Think about that, if you’re choosing to not wear a face mask because you feel fine at the moment. About a third of the people did not know they were sick and were spreading the virus.”
Cass County has had 1,277 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. Grand Forks County, North Dakota, had had 319 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. Burleigh County, North Dakota, has had 120 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date.
“I think our compliance with masking and social distancing guidelines has been good,” Eberhardt said. “People here are very conscientious.”
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
