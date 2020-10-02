New COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Richland County, North Dakota for 23 out of 24 days during a period lasting from Sept. 9-Oct. 2, 2020.
The lone day without at least one new COVID-19 case was Wednesday, Sept. 30. Richland County Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt said Wednesday’s situation was an anomaly and not a sign that the coronavirus pandemic was waning locally.
Eberhardt was correct — six new cases were confirmed Thursday, Oct. 1, followed by four new cases Friday, Oct. 2.
“This is not even close to being a good thing,” Eberhardt said.
Most clinics are processing COVID-19 tests daily, Eberhardt said. Some individuals, including people in long-term care facilities, are being tested each day.
“We’ve found that greater numbers of cases will be confirmed from Thursdays through Saturdays, sometimes Sundays,” Eberhardt said. “Higher amounts of testing tends to happen on Mondays and Wednesdays.”
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and the state health department are urging North Dakotans to be vigilant against both COVID-19 and influenza.
“The safest and easiest way to prevent yourself from getting the flu is to get vaccinated,” Burgum said. “This protects not only yourself, but your family and community as well.”
Eberhardt agreed, also recommending vaccination against pneumonia. Both COVID-19 and influenza will be circulating at the same time, the North Dakota Department of Health stated Thursday, Oct. 1.
“The flu vaccine will not prevent COVID-19, but it will protect against a severe respiratory illness that last year caused 188 pediatric deaths nationwide,” the department stated.
Youth remain a pivotal group as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in North Dakota. A total of 10 Richland County individuals between ages 19-29 had active COVID-19 cases on Friday, Oct. 2, according to NDDoH.
“I do have to give a shoutout to the schools in our county,” Eberhardt said. “The school districts are working and can only hope the general public is cooperating.”
There needs to be a community effort against COVID-19, Eberhardt said. The schools cannot do it alone.
“Right now, my big things are following best practices,” Eberhardt said. “Wear your mask. Keep your social distance. Wash your hands. Get your flu shot and your pneumonia shot.”
Daily News will continue to follow the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota and Minnesota.
