Three new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

Richland County, North Dakota, has no COVID-19 cases as of 4 p.m. Monday, March 23. North Dakota itself had 33 diagnosed cases, 32 of which could be traced to an exact county.
Three cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed Monday by the North Dakota Department of Health. It was the third consecutive day of relatively low new diagnoses, Gov. Doug Burgum said during his daily afternoon press conference. At the same time, Burgum said no resident should become complacent regarding novel coronavirus disease.
Cases have been diagnosed in seven North Dakota counties. The majority of the 32 cases pinpointed to a county have been in Burleigh County, North Dakota. As of Monday afternoon, the county has 17 diagnosed cases.
The additional diagnosed cases include:
• seven cases in Morton County, North Dakota
• three cases in Ward County, North Dakota
• two cases in Pierce County, North Dakota
• one case each in Cass, Ramsey and Walsh counties, North Dakota.
The individual from Walsh County is a male in his ‘70s and his COVID-19 case is under investigation, Burgum said. The newest individual from Burleigh County is a female in her ‘30s who had close contact with another individual with COVID-19.
Of 300 recent tests from Cass County, results from 30 were available as of Monday afternoon, Burgum said. So far, tests have come in from 48 of North Dakota’s 53 counties.
“We are certain that there will be more tests and we expect the number of cases to go up,” Burgum said.
As of Monday afternoon, NDDOH has tested 1,440 individuals. Eighty-five individuals were tested between Sunday, March 22 and Monday, March 23, the department stated.
Four individuals have been hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, while no individuals in North Dakota have died from the disease.
Nearly 375,000 individuals worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine reported Monday evening.
Residents with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call NDDOH’s hotline at 1-866-207-2880. The hotline is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week.
“Individuals who need medical advice should contact their health care provider,” the department stated.
Additional COVID-19 information is available at the department website, www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, or the CDC website, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
