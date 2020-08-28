Three new COVID-19 cases Friday in Richland County

Richland County, North Dakota, has 14 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Aug. 28. Three new cases were reported Friday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Friday, Richland County reported 132 total COVID-19 cases, 117 recoveries (one new) and one death. The number of local active COVID-19 cases has doubled from the seven total reported Wednesday, Aug. 26.
A total of 2,802 unique individuals (23 new), or 17.25 percent of Richland County’s population of 16,239, have been tested as of Friday. To date, 5,557 COVID-19 tests have been processed.
Of Richland County’s 132 COVID-19 cases, 42 have been confirmed as a result of serial testing. This type of testing has become increasingly common locally. While 23 new individuals received COVID-19 tests Thursday, Aug. 27, a total of 77 tests were processed.
Richland County’s 14 active local cases includes five in the 20-29 age group, four in the 40-49 age group, two in the 30-39 age group and one each in the 12-14, 15-19 and 50-59 age groups.
Friday was another record-setting day for North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, 2,163 total. A total of 314 new cases (129 confirmed through serial testing) were confirmed Friday, down from the record 337 new cases on Thursday.
The 314 new cases statewide included 62 in Burleigh County, 50 in Cass County, 48 in Stark County, 44 in Grand Forks County and 22 in Morton County.
As of Friday, North Dakota has had 11,100 positive COVID-19 cases, 8,808 recoveries (142 new) and 139 deaths. To date, 197,996 unique individuals, or 25.18 percent of the state’s population of 760,077, have been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 7,885 COVID-19 tests were completed Thursday, while 457,750 total tests have been completed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Seventy individuals, nine new, are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.
North Dakota’s 2,163 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday included 722 individuals between ages 20-29, 280 individuals between ages 30-39 and 268 individuals between ages 15-19.
While 48 of the state’s 53 counties had at least one active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, 31 of the 48 had nine or less active cases.
Richland County was slotted at No. 19 of the 22 North Dakota counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Friday. The top five included Grand Forks County, 456 active cases; Burleigh County, 454 active cases; Cass County, 227 active cases; Stark County, 226 active cases; and Ward County, 145 active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
