Forty-two new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Saturday, June 13. As of Friday morning, the state is at 74 deaths, 354 active cases (including 14 in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,630 recoveries and 3,058 positive cases to date.
Three new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Saturday by the North Dakota Department of Health. As of Saturday, the county has had 36 COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries and records from 1,597 completed tests.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday.
Saturday’s total included 31 new cases in Cass County; three new cases in Burleigh and Richland counties; and one new case each in Dickey, Grand Forks, LaMoure, Morton and Ward counties. There have been 57 recoveries since Friday, June 12.
Nearly 129,800 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Saturday. More than 85,870 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty-five individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 197 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
Cass County has accounted for 62 of North Dakota’s 74 COVID-19 deaths to date. The remaining 12 deaths include four individuals from Grand Forks County, two individuals from Morton and Stark counties, and one individual each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
Individuals age 80 or older have accounted for 47 of North Dakota’s COVID-19 deaths to date. As of Saturday, no individuals under 40 have died from COVID-19.
The 20-29 and 30-39 age groups continue to have the highest total cases of COVID-19 and highest number of recoveries from COVID-19 in North Dakota. Out of 668 total cases in the younger age group, there have been 575 recoveries to date. Out of 660 total cases among individuals in their 30s, there have been 590 recoveries to date.
The highest rate of recoveries is currently in the 0-9 age group, which has 12 active cases out of 164 total cases as of Friday.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
