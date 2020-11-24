Three new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday in Richland County

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths, 26 new cases and 126 active cases Tuesday, Nov. 24. The new cases are up from the 13 new cases confirmed Monday, Nov. 23. The active cases are down from the 160 active cases confirmed Monday.
The local deceased include one woman in her 60s, one man in his 70s and one woman in her 90s, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). As of Tuesday, Richland County has had 11 deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date.
Despite its reduced number of active cases, Richland County remains at No. 13 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of COVID-19 activity. As of Tuesday, it is between Mountrail County (154 active cases) and Traill County (119 active cases), NDDoH reported. Richland County peaked at No. 11 for active cases throughout North Dakota in late September.
North Dakota confirmed 1,019 new COVID-19 cases and 8,907 active cases Tuesday. The new cases are up from the 710 new cases confirmed Monday. The active cases are down from the 9,854 active cases confirmed Monday.
It has been nearly two weeks since North Dakota set a record for active COVID-19 cases, 11,656 total, on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278 total, was confirmed Saturday, Nov. 14.
North Dakota confirmed a record 37 new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 883 individuals. The new deaths are up from the six deaths confirmed Monday, NDDoH reported.
“Please note that 10 of the 37 deaths were outside the typical 0-3 day lag in death reporting,” NDDoH stated. “It is more likely that a higher number of deaths are reported on Tuesdays because of the lag in reporting from over the weekend.”
In addition to the three from Richland County, there were five deceased from Barnes County, two from Burleigh County, one from Cass County, three from Dickey County, five from Foster County, one from Logan County, two from Morton County, one from Pembina County, one from Rolette County, two from Stutsman County, one from Towner County, one from Walsh County and nine from Ward County.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Tuesday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death, according to NDDoH, include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
As of Tuesday, there are 289 individuals currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Monday’s 314 individuals.
Richland County has had 1,056 COVID-19 cases, 919 recoveries (including 40 with a recovery date of Monday) and 11 deaths from or related to the disease as of Tuesday.
The county’s 126 active cases include 20 among ages 30-39 and 50-59, 19 among ages 60-69, 18 among ages 20-29, 15 among ages 15-19, 11 among ages 40-49, nine among ages 70-79, six among ages 6-11, five among ages 80 and older and three among ages 12-14.
Statewide, a total of 1,678 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by the 1,409 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,092,803 processed COVID-19 tests, 74,401 confirmed cases, 64,611 recoveries (including 1,309 with a recovery date of Monday) and 883 deaths from or related to the disease as of Tuesday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 883 COVID-19 or related deaths, 568 as of Tuesday, have been among ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 165 deaths among ages 70-79 and 86 deaths among ages 60-69, according to NDDoH. The remaining 64 deaths include 42 among ages 50-59, 12 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed 317 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. A total of 295 deaths have been confirmed for the month of October.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Tuesday. Forty-four counties reported new cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday include Cass County, 341 cases; Burleigh County, 117 cases; Ward County, 55 cases; Grand Forks County, 50 cases; and Traill County, 43 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Tuesday include Cass County, 1,614 cases; Burleigh County, 1,327 cases; Ward County, 900 cases; Grand Forks County, 889 cases; and Morton County, 471 cases.
More than 43.70 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 31.25 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.