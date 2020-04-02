Thursday morning update: 12 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

Positive COVID-19 Test Results April 1 | 3 p.m. - Midnight
PLEASE NOTE:
· Beginning April 2, the NDDoH will be reporting out numbers by news release, website and social media once a day by 11 a.m. The numbers released each day will be the numbers for the previous day. As the numbers increase, this allows the department time to investigate individuals who test positive before we report to the public.
· Plan moving forward:
o April 2 – by 11 a.m. we’ll post numbers for 3 p.m. – midnight, April 1.
o April 3 and forward – by 11 a.m. we’ll post results from the previous day.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | April 1 from 3 p.m. – Midnight
· Woman in her 60s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 70s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 70s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 60s from Cass County, possible travel
· Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, community spread
· Woman in her 20s from Mountrail County, under investigation
· Man in his 50s from Stark County, community spread
· Woman in her 60s from Stark County, community spread
· Woman in her 70s from Ward County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Williams County, possible travel
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
4980 – Total Tested (+353 individuals from yesterday)
4821 – Negative (+341 individuals from yesterday)
159 – Positive (+12 individuals from yesterday)
28 – Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
43 – Recovered (+4 individual from yesterday)
3 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)
