As of Thursday, May 14, Wilkin County continues to hold at 11 confirmed positive cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 35 cases and no deaths, in Clay County, there are 279 cases and 18 deaths, and Traverse County has three cases, no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 14,240 confirmed positive cases, up 808 from Thursday which is the state's largest daily increase since its first reported case. There are 9,503 people who no longer require isolation.
Of the confirmed cases, 1,702 individuals are health care workers and 116 of them have been hospitalized.
Up 20 deaths from Thursday, the state now totals at approximately 683 deaths to date, 554 of those individuals have resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
There are currently 498 hospitalizations and 200 in critical care. A total of 1,985 Minnesotans have required hospitalization.
Minnesota has tested approximately 134,669 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 16,959 tests and there have been approximately 117,710 from external labs.
The Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 situation update website and dashboard include the total Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus and how many are no longer required to isolate, which includes those who have died. The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 2 0
Anoka 726 38
Becker 31 0
Beltrami 9 0
Benton 117 2
Big Stone 2 0
Blue Earth 76 0
Brown 10 2
Carlton 66 0
Carver 105 2
Cass 8 2
Chippewa 27 0
Chisago 27 1
Clay 279 18
Clearwater 2 0
Cook 0 0
Cottonwood 52 0
Crow Wing 25 1
Dakota 623 17
Dodge 30 0
Douglas 18 0
Faribault 12 0
Fillmore 17 1
Freeborn 55 0
Goodhue 29 0
Grant 2 0
Hennepin 4,674 449
Houston 2 0
Hubbard 0 0
Isanti 16 0
Itasca 42 4
Jackson 34 0
Kanabec 9 0
Kandiyohi 394 1
Kittson 1 0
Koochiching 3 0
Lac qui Parle 2 0
Lake 1 0
Lake of the Woods 0 0
Le Sueur 33 1
Lincoln 4 0
Lyon 25 0
McLeod 15 0
Mahnomen 5 1
Marshall 8 0
Martin 114 4
Meeker 24 0
Mille Lacs 8 1
Morrison 23 0
Mower 54 0
Murray 30 0
Nicollet 28 2
Nobles 1,342 2
Norman 11 0
Olmsted 417 9
Otter Tail 35 0
Pennington 1 0
Pine 82 0
Pipestone 9 0
Polk 55 2
Pope 5 0
Ramsey 1,287 61
Red Lake 2 0
Redwood 3 0
Renville 5 0
Rice 197 2
Rock 19 0
Roseau 1 0
St. Louis 100 12
Scott 207 1
Sherburne 135 1
Sibley 4 0
Stearns 1,641 9
Steele 92 0
Stevens 0 0
Swift 11 0
Todd 46 0
Traverse 3 0
Wabasha 16 0
Wadena 4 0
Waseca 19 0
Washington 305 18
Watonwan 33 0
Wilkin 11 3
Winona 75 15
Wright 140 1
Yellow Medicine 3 0
Unknown/missing 25 0
