As of Thursday, May 7, Wilkin County has 11 cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 19 cases and no deaths, Clay County has 222 cases and 14 deaths and in Traverse County, two cases and no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 9,365 positive cases, 1,205 of those being health care workers, 5,308 no longer requiring isolation and 508 deaths. Of those deaths, 407 cases resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
There are currently 435 hospitalizations and 182 in critical care.
Minnesota has tested approximately 97,421 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 14,061 tests and there have been approximately 83,360 from external labs.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 1 0
Anoka 426 27
Becker 18 0
Beltrami 6 0
Benton 64 1
Big Stone 2 0
Blue Earth 55 0
Brown 9 1
Carlton 62 0
Carver 58 0
Cass 7 0
Chippewa 5 0
Chisago 14 1
Clay 222 15
Clearwater 2 0
Cottonwood 43 0
Crow Wing 23 1
Dakota 322 12
Dodge 21 0
Douglas 14 0
Faribault 7 0
Fillmore 12 1
Freeborn 39 0
Goodhue 25 0
Grant 1 0
Hennepin 2,962 342
Houston 2 0
Isanti 7 0
Itasca 24 0
Jackson 29 0
Kanabec 4 0
Kandiyohi 238 1
Kittson 1 0
Koochiching 1 0
Lac qui Parle 2 0
Lake 1 0
Le Sueur 28 0
Lincoln 3 0
Lyon 15 0
Mahnomen 2 1
Marshall 8 0
Martin 111 4
McLeod 6 0
Meeker 18 0
Mille Lacs 6 1
Morrison 11 0
Mower 36 0
Murray 25 0
Nicollet 18 2
Nobles 1,153 2
Norman 9 0
Olmsted 336 8
Otter Tail 21 0
Pennington 1 0
Pine 61 0
Pipestone 5 0
Polk 43 0
Pope 3 0
Ramsey 717 39
Red Lake 1 0
Redwood 3 0
Renville 6 0
Rice 48 1
Rock 19 0
Roseau 1 0
Scott 100 1
Sherburne 88 1
Sibley 2 0
St. Louis 89 11
Stearns 1,161 4
Steele 37 0
Stevens 1 0
Swift 2 0
Todd 26 0
Traverse 2 0
Wabasha 12 0
Wadena 4 0
Waseca 12 0
Washington 193 12
Watonwan 18 0
Wilkin 11 3
Winona 68 15
Wright 73 1
Yellow Medicine 3 0
Unknown/missing 20 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.