Total of 441 positive COVID-19 cases in Minn. as of Saturday, 5 deaths

Situation Update for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Minnesota Case Information
Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not a representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19. Number of positive cases is the cases that were tested and returned positive. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.
Updated March 28, 2020 Total positive: 441
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 220
Total approximate number of completed tests: 16,129
Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 7,290
Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 8,839
Deaths: 5
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 57
Hospitalized as of today: 30
Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020.
Stay At Home Order
Today marks the first day of Minnesota's Stay At Home Order. If you have questions, explore Governor Walz's new COVID-19 website for resources and answers to frequently asked questions.
