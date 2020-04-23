Minnesota Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley) and Sen. Torrey Restroom (R-Elbow Lake) held a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday covering the state’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
During a conference call with Gov. Tim Walz, Backer shared the rural concern with the stay-at-home order and what that is doing to businesses and hospitals.
“What we do in greater Minnesota is mostly completely different than what is done in Hennepin County,” Backer said. He told the governor that because of this, rural and urban Minnesota should not be treated the same. “We all have the same concern that we have to be healthy, but there are practical principles we can use.”
Backer stated that the conference call was cordial, beneficial and that the governor listened and recognized his concerns.
Breckenridge School District Superintendent Diane Cordes participated in the virtual town hall.
“We are working hard, every school district is, to deliver what the governor is asking of us and that is distant learning for our students, providing child care for essential workers and feeding students,” Cordes said. “I check in with staff at our district and at neighboring districts and we have a growing concern about mental health for our student health and our families. The toll that this is taking on the children and their mental health needs is really concerning.”
Codes explained that there is a need for resources or for the relocation of resources as a way to best support the needs of students’ and families’ mental health over this summer. Western and Backer both supported the need to attend to student and community’s mental health needs, stating they are open to recommendations.
Walz announced Wednesday a new statewide strategy to address the pandemic using the University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic and Minnesota Department of Health providers to increase COVID-19 testing in the state to as many as 20,000 people per day.
This increased testing is part of the governor’s plan to boost testing and tracing to help control the outbreak and begin to reopen the economy and other public places.
“When Minnesota faces a challenge, we rise up — together,” Walz said in a statement. “I’m proud to partner with Minnesota’s innovative health care systems and leading research institutions to pioneer how states can begin to move forward amid COVID-19.”
This testing was funded by $36 million from the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund which will have the capacity to deliver 20,000 molecular and 15,000 serology tests per day. The new statewide testing strategy aims to test all symptomatic people, isolated confirmed cases and expand on contact tracing tools.
This expanded strategy will include intensive testing of vulnerable populations, such as residents living in congregate living facilities and the homeless, staff that served the vulnerable populations, health care workers, communities of color and American Indian populations and workforce for critical infrastructure.
The partnership will help to identify and respond to hotspots of infection and collect data on prevalence, geographic distribution, and barriers to care for the virus, which will provide for COVID-29 research to assure tests are being applied the best way.
“We are pleased to roll out this new testing effort in partnership with the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic,” Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “Having this greatly increased testing capacity will improve our understanding of how COVID-19 is spreading in Minnesota, and will provide key data to inform our decisions about how to protect Minnesotans.”
The MDH, Mayo Clinic and the university’s partnership will create a central lab to accommodate the expanded testing and a virtual command center in coordination with the health systems to monitor daily testing and coordinate rapid responses to outbreaks, according to a statement.
As of Wednesday, April 22, Wilkin County has a total of 10 cases and 2 COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 6 cases and no deaths and in Clay County, there are 79 cases and 3 deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 2,721 positive cases with 1,317 no longer needing to be isolated and 179 deaths. There are currently 240 hospitalizations and 107 in critical care. Fifty-one percent are female and 49 percent are male.
Minnesota has tested approximately 49,344 people for the virus. The Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 10,508 tests and there have been approximately 38,836 from external labs.
