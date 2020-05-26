Tues: No new COVID-19 cases in Richland County

Forty-three new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Tuesday, May 26. As of Tuesday morning, the state is at 54 deaths, 667 active cases (including 10 in Richland County, North Dakota), 1,701 recoveries and 2,422 total cases to date.
No new individuals in Richland County have been reported by the North Dakota Department of Health as having COVID-19. As of Tuesday, the county has 19 COVID-19 cases to date and has completed 1,014 COVID-19 tests.
No new deaths directly caused by or related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. Of North Dakota’s 54 total COVID-19 deaths, 40 are considered due to COVID-19, seven were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and seven cases have pending death records.
Tuesday’s totals include 38 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County; three in Grand Forks County; and one each in Rolette and Walsh counties.
Across North Dakota, nearly 85,500 COVID-19 tests have been completed. The tests as of Tuesday include 976 tests with results recorded since Monday, May 25. More than 66,850 individuals have been tested to date, with several individuals receiving serial or followup COVID-19 tests.
One-hundred-fifty new North Dakota individuals were confirmed recovered from COVID-19 Tuesday morning by NDDoH. As of Tuesday, a total of 40 individuals are currently hospitalized. The total number of hospitalized individuals has reached 156 to date.
The majority of North Dakota’s 54 COVID-19 deceased, 35 as of Tuesday, have been individuals age 80 or older. The remaining include 11 individuals between age 70-79; three each between ages 60-69 and 40-49; and two between age 50-59.
Forty-three of the deceased have been Cass County, North Dakota individuals. They are followed by three in Grand Forks County; two each in Morton and Stark counties; and one each in Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
As of Tuesday, the majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 cases, 532 total, have been diagnosed in individuals between ages 30-39. A total of 508 cases to date have been diagnosed in individuals between ages 20-29. The 30-39 demographic includes 419 recoveries and no deaths as of Tuesday. The 20-29 demographic includes 360 recoveries and no deaths as of Tuesday.
Cass County has had 1,580 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, including 1,016 recoveries. Nearly 16,500 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota has had 326 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 288 recoveries. More than 5,510 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.
Burleigh County, North Dakota, has had 123 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 101 recoveries. More than 7,710 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.