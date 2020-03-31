Tuesday afternoon update: Five additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in ND
COVID-19 Positive Test Results for March 31, 2020    

 A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 30 at 3 p.m. - March 31 at 9 a.m. 

·        Man in his 40s from Williams County, community spread 

·        Man in his 40s from Williams County, under investigation  

·        Woman in her 50s from Cass County, community spread 

·        Man in his 50s from Mountrail County, community spread 

·        Woman in her 50s from Grant County, community spread 

·        Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact 

·        Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact 

·        Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation  

·        Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation  

·        Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation   After the investigation, it was determined this individual is from out of state. 

·        Man in his 20s from Cass County, under investigation  

·        Man in his 60s from Cass County, under investigation  

·        Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact   

P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 31 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 

·        Man in his 40s from McKenzie County, under investigation 

·        Man in his 50s from Burleigh County, under investigation  

·        Woman in her 20s from Stark County, close contact 

·        Man in his 30s from Williams County, under investigation  

·        Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, community spread  

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation 

BY THE NUMBERS 

4257 – Total Tested (+348 individuals from yesterday) 

4131 – Negative (+331 individuals from yesterday) 

126 – Positive (+17 individuals from yesterday) 

21 – Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday) 

30 – Recovered (+10 individual from yesterday) 

3 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday) 

