Tuesday morning update: MN reports 12 COVID-19 related deaths

Situation Update for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not a representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.
Data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.
Updated March 31, 2020
Testing
Total approximate number of completed tests: 19,780
Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,104
Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 11,676
Total positive: 629
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 288
Deaths: 12
Hospitalization
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 112
Hospitalized as of today: 56
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 26
Cases by County
County of residence is confirmed during the case interview. At the time of this posting not all interviews have been completed. The data on this map may not equal the total number of reported positive cases.
County Cases
Anoka - 23
Beltrami - 4
Benton - 1
Big Stone - 1
Blue Earth - 9
Brown - 2
Carlton - 1
Carver - 10
Cass - 1
Chisago - 3
Clay - 6
Clearwater - 2
Cottonwood - 2
Dakota - 47
Dodge - 8
Douglas - 1
Faribault - 2
Fillmore - 8
Goodhue - 3
Hennepin - 204
Isanti - 2
Itasca - 1
Jackson - 1
Kandiyohi - 2
Lac qui Parle - 1
Le Sueur - 15
Lincoln - 1
Lyon - 1
Mahnomen - 1
Martin - 25
Meeker - 1
Mower - 13
Nicollet - 3
Olmsted - 53
Otter Tail - 1
Ramsey - 56
Renville - 1
Rice - 3
Scott - 10
Sherburne - 8
Sibley - 1
St. Louis - 12
Stearns - 5
Steele - 6
Traverse - 2
Wabasha - 6
Waseca - 3
Washington - 39
Watonwan - 1
Wilkin - 1
Winona - 10
Wright - 6
