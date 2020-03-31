Tuesday morning update: MN reports 12 COVID-19 related deaths
Minn. Dept. of Health

Situation Update for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

 

Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not a representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.

Data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.

Updated March 31, 2020

Testing

Total approximate number of completed tests: 19,780

Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,104

Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 11,676

Total positive: 629

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 288

Deaths: 12

Hospitalization

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 112

Hospitalized as of today: 56

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 26

 

Cases by County

County of residence is confirmed during the case interview. At the time of this posting not all interviews have been completed. The data on this map may not equal the total number of reported positive cases.

County   Cases

Anoka - 23

Beltrami - 4

Benton - 1

Big Stone - 1

Blue Earth - 9

Brown - 2

Carlton - 1

Carver - 10

Cass - 1

Chisago - 3

Clay - 6

Clearwater - 2

Cottonwood - 2

Dakota - 47

Dodge - 8

Douglas - 1

Faribault - 2

Fillmore - 8

Goodhue - 3

Hennepin - 204

Isanti - 2

Itasca - 1

Jackson - 1

Kandiyohi - 2

Lac qui Parle - 1

Le Sueur - 15

Lincoln - 1

Lyon - 1

Mahnomen - 1

Martin - 25

Meeker - 1

Mower - 13

Nicollet - 3

Olmsted - 53

Otter Tail - 1

Ramsey - 56

Renville - 1

Rice - 3

Scott - 10

Sherburne - 8

Sibley - 1

St. Louis - 12

Stearns - 5

Steele - 6

Traverse - 2

Wabasha - 6

Waseca - 3

Washington - 39

Watonwan - 1

Wilkin - 1

Winona - 10

Wright - 6

 

Tags

Load comments