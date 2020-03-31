COVID-19 Positive Test Results for March 31, 2020     

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 30 at 3 p.m. - March 31 at 9 a.m. 

·         Man in his 40s from Williams County, community spread 

·         Man in his 40s from Williams County, under investigation  

·         Woman in her 50s from Cass County, community spread 

·         Man in his 50s from Mountrail County, community spread 

·         Woman in her 50s from Grant County, community spread 

·         Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact 

·         Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact 

·         Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation  

·         Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation  

·         Women in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation  

·         Man in his 20s from Cass County, under investigation  

·         Man in his 60s from Cass County, under investigation  

·         Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact   

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation 

  BY THE NUMBERS 

4181 – Total Tested (+272 individuals from yesterday) 

4059 – Negative (+259 individuals from yesterday) 

122 – Positive (+13 individuals from yesterday) 

20 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday) 

25 – Recovered (+5 individual from yesterday) 

3 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday) 

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

