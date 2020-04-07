Tuesday update: Minnesota has 1,069 confirmed COVID-19 cases
The Minnesota Department of Health updated its list Tuesday, April 7 of long-term care facilities with outbreaks of the new coronavirus. Officials say an "outbreak" is defined as one or more residents or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19.

Only facilities with 10 or more residents will be listed by the MDH:

Anoka - Homestead at Anoka

Clay - Eventide Lutheran Home

Crow Wing - Minnesota Teen Challenge

Dakota - Brookdale West St. Paul, Inverwood Senior Living

Faribault - Friendship Court

Freeborn - Fountain Centers

Hennepin - Benedictine Health Center of Minneapolis, Catholic Eldercare on Main, Heritage of Edina Inc, Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington, Sholom Home West, Sunrise of Edina, The Glenn Minnetonka, The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center, The Villa at Bryn Mawr, The Waters of Edina, Vernon Terrace, Walker Methodist Health Center

Koochiching - Good Samaritan Society -International Falls

Martin - Temperance Lake Ridge

Olmsted - Rochester East Health Services, Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center

Ramsey - Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville LLC, Presbyterian Homes of Arden Hills, The Estates at Roseville LLC, The Waters of White Bear Lake

St. Louis - Superior View Apartments

Washington - Saint Therese of Woodbury, Stonecrest, The Encore at Mahtomedi, The Gables of Boutwells Landing

Wilkin - St. Francis Home

Winona - Sauer Health Care

Wright - Riverview Landing

COVID-19 in Minnesota overall

(Numbers are current as of Tuesday, April 7)

Total positive cases: 1,069 

• Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 549

Total deaths: 34

Total approximate number of completed tests: 29,260

• Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,922

• Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 20,338

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 242 

• Hospitalized as of Tuesday: 120

• Hospitalized in ICU as of Tuesday: 64

Age ranges

All cases: 4 months - 104 years Non-hospitalized cases: 4 months - 104 years Hospitalized cases: 6 - 98 years Hospitalized cases in ICU: 25 - 95 years Deaths: 58 - 100 years

