Tuesday update: Minnesota has 1,069 confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Minnesota Department of Health updated its list Tuesday, April 7 of long-term care facilities with outbreaks of the new coronavirus. Officials say an "outbreak" is defined as one or more residents or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19.
Only facilities with 10 or more residents will be listed by the MDH:
Anoka - Homestead at Anoka
Clay - Eventide Lutheran Home
Crow Wing - Minnesota Teen Challenge
Dakota - Brookdale West St. Paul, Inverwood Senior Living
Faribault - Friendship Court
Freeborn - Fountain Centers
Hennepin - Benedictine Health Center of Minneapolis, Catholic Eldercare on Main, Heritage of Edina Inc, Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington, Sholom Home West, Sunrise of Edina, The Glenn Minnetonka, The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center, The Villa at Bryn Mawr, The Waters of Edina, Vernon Terrace, Walker Methodist Health Center
Koochiching - Good Samaritan Society -International Falls
Martin - Temperance Lake Ridge
Olmsted - Rochester East Health Services, Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center
Ramsey - Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville LLC, Presbyterian Homes of Arden Hills, The Estates at Roseville LLC, The Waters of White Bear Lake
St. Louis - Superior View Apartments
Washington - Saint Therese of Woodbury, Stonecrest, The Encore at Mahtomedi, The Gables of Boutwells Landing
Wilkin - St. Francis Home
Winona - Sauer Health Care
Wright - Riverview Landing
COVID-19 in Minnesota overall
(Numbers are current as of Tuesday, April 7)
Total positive cases: 1,069
• Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 549
Total deaths: 34
Total approximate number of completed tests: 29,260
• Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,922
• Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 20,338
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 242
• Hospitalized as of Tuesday: 120
• Hospitalized in ICU as of Tuesday: 64
Age ranges
All cases: 4 months - 104 years Non-hospitalized cases: 4 months - 104 years Hospitalized cases: 6 - 98 years Hospitalized cases in ICU: 25 - 95 years Deaths: 58 - 100 years
