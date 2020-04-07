Tuesday update: ND reports 237 positive COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

North Dakota’s Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTSMan in his 60s from Bowman County, community spread
Female age 10-19 from Burleigh County, under investigation
Woman in her 70s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 60s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation
Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 40s from McKenzie County, close contact
Female age 10-19 from McKenzie County, close contact
Man in his 60s from Morton County, under investigation
Man in his 60s from Mountrail County, close contact
Man in his 40s from Slope County, close contact
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
DEATHS RELATED TO COVID-19
Man in his 70s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.
BY THE NUMBERS
7703 – Total Tested (+490 individuals from yesterday)
7466 – Negative (+478 individuals from yesterday)
237 – Positive (+12 individuals from yesterday)
33 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
18 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
82 — Recovered (+8 individual from yesterday)
4 – Death (+1 individuals from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
