Tuesday update: ND reports 237 positive COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Courtesy ND Department of Health

North Dakota’s Positive COVID-19 Test Results

Results listed are from the previous day.

POSITIVE TEST RESULTSMan in his 60s from Bowman County, community spread

Female age 10-19 from Burleigh County, under investigation

Woman in her 70s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 60s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation

Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 40s from McKenzie County, close contact

Female age 10-19 from McKenzie County, close contact

Man in his 60s from Morton County, under investigation

Man in his 60s from Mountrail County, close contact

Man in his 40s from Slope County, close contact

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

DEATHS RELATED TO COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.

BY THE NUMBERS

7703 – Total Tested (+490 individuals from yesterday)

7466 – Negative (+478 individuals from yesterday)

237 – Positive (+12 individuals from yesterday)

33 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

18 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

82 — Recovered (+8 individual from yesterday)

4 – Death (+1 individuals from yesterday)

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus

