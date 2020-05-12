Tuesday: Wilkin County has no new cases; Minnesota totals at 12,494

As of Tuesday, May 12, Wilkin County continues to hold at 11 confirmed positive cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 25 cases and no deaths, in Clay County, there are 254 cases and 17 deaths, and Traverse County has three cases, no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 12,494 confirmed positive cases, up 695 from Monday, with 8,223 no longer needing to be isolated.
There have been approximately 614 Minnesota deaths to date, 501 of those individuals have resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The 23 deaths, up from Monday, are individual's age ranging from 50-99 years. Additionally, 18 of those deaths were in long-term care facilities, four in a private residence and one labeled as unknown/missing.
There are currently 496 hospitalizations and 199 in critical care. A total of 1,799 Minnesotans have required hospitalization.
Minnesota has tested approximately 120,834 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 15,229 tests and there have been approximately 105,605 from external labs.
The Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 situation update website and dashboard include the total Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus and how many are no longer required to isolate, which includes those who have died. The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 2 0
Anoka 613 31
Becker 25 0
Beltrami 6 0
Benton 100 2
Big Stone 2 0
Blue Earth 67 0
Brown 9 1
Carlton 65 0
Carver 95 1
Cass 8 2
Chippewa 21 0
Chisago 23 1
Clay 254 17
Clearwater 2 0
Cottonwood 47 0
Crow Wing 23 1
Dakota 508 15
Dodge 26 0
Douglas 17 0
Faribault 10 0
Fillmore 14 1
Freeborn 46 0
Goodhue 26 0
Grant 2 0
Hennepin 4,033 412
Houston 2 0
Isanti 10 0
Itasca 35 2
Jackson 33 0
Kanabec 10 0
Kandiyohi 367 1
Kittson 1 0
Koochiching 2 0
Lac qui Parle 2 0
Lake 1 0
Le Sueur 31 1
Lincoln 4 0
Lyon 20 0
Mahnomen 3 1
Marshall 8 0
Martin 112 4
McLeod 14 0
Meeker 23 0
Mille Lacs 7 1
Morrison 16 0
Mower 45 0
Murray 29 0
Nicollet 22 2
Nobles 1,291 2
Norman 11 0
Olmsted 378 9
Otter Tail 25 0
Pennington 1 0
Pine 73 0
Pipestone 7 0
Polk 54 1
Pope 5 0
Ramsey 1,052 49
Red Lake 2 0
Redwood 3 0
Renville 6 0
Rice 134 2
Rock 19 0
Roseau 1 0
Scott 168 1
Sherburne 122 1
Sibley 4 0
St. Louis 96 12
Stearns 1,512 6
Steele 73 0
Stevens 1 0
Swift 9 0
Todd 42 0
Traverse 3 0
Wabasha 13 0
Wadena 4 0
Waseca 16 0
Washington 266 16
Watonwan 28 0
Wilkin 11 3
Winona 71 15
Wright 119 1
Yellow Medicine 3 0
Unknown/missing 30 0
