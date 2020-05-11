Two active COVID-19 cases in Richland County

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Monday, May 11. As of Monday morning, the state is at 636 active cases, 846 recoveries and 1,518 total cases to date.
A ninth individual in Richland County, North Dakota, was confirmed as having COVID-19 on Sunday, May 10. The county has had nine total cases and seven recoveries as of Monday. A total of 396 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date in Richland County.
One new death directly caused by or related to COVID-19 was reported Monday. The individuals was a man in his 90s from Cass County, North Dakota with underlying health conditions.
The North Dakota Department of Health reported that of 36 total deaths, 24 are considered due to COVID-19, four were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and eight cases have pending death records.
Monday’s totals include 16 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County; two each in Grand Forks and Stutsman counties; and one each in Burleigh, Dunn, Eddy, Grant, Mercer, Morton and Williams counties.
Fifty-four new North Dakota individuals were confirmed recovered from COVID-19 Monday morning by NDDoH.
As of Monday, a total of 34 North Dakota individuals are currently hospitalized. The total number of hospitalized individuals has reached 115 to date.
More than 47,000 North Dakota individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday. The number includes 2,145 individuals recorded since Sunday.
Cass County has had 821 COVID-19 cases to date, including 466 recoveries. Nearly 9,960 disease tests have been conducted to date in the county or on county residents.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota, had 287 COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 128 recoveries. Nearly 4,500 disease tests have been conducted.
Burleigh County, North Dakota, had 104 COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 56 recoveries. More than 5,110 tests have been conducted.
NDDoH continues to monitor sources of exposure, cases by gender and other demographics.
The majority of COVID-19 cases, as of Monday, have been through community spread. A total of 565 community cases have been reported, followed by 481 cases related to close contact and 278 cases related to household exposure. One-hundred twenty-two cases are still under investigation.
Females have made up a narrow majority of COVID-19 victims. As of Monday, 782 females have contracted the disease to date, followed by 736 males.
The majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 deaths, 23 to date, have been individuals who were age 80 or older. The remaining 13 deaths include eight individuals in their 70s, one individual in their 60s and two individuals each in their 50s and 40s.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
We have tested less than 2.5% of Richland county. We have tested 396 with 9 cases, again 2.5%. If we tested the entire county of 16,177 (2019). We would have about, 405 people infected, and an unknown number of dead.
