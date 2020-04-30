Two more weeks of stay-at-home, with flexibility

Gov. Tim Walz has extended the stay-at-home order until Monday, May 18, in an effort to continue making progress in preparation for the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in Minnesota. The new order is allowing some Minnesotans back to work for curbside pickup for retail stores.
“From building out critical hospital capacity to launching a landmark testing strategy, Minnesota has made meaningful progress in preparing for the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walz said. “Minnesotans have made this possible by staying home and holding down the rate of infection. But now is not the time for sudden movements. There’s more work to be done, and we need to keep this virus at a simmer, not a boil. Our action today prioritizes the safety of Minnesotans while taking cautious, strategic steps toward getting people safely back to work.”
Walz announced the extension on Thursday, April 30, of the current stay-at-home order which was set to expire Monday, May 3. This new extension will provide some flexibility for retailers to reopen with curbside pick up or delivery. This flexibility will put 30,000 Minnesotans back to work, Walz said.
“Listening to Minnesota business and labor leaders on how to ensure the safety of workers and customers is at the core of our decision-making process,” Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said. “Today’s announcement is the right next step to help more Minnesotans safely return to work and to reopen more businesses to get our economy ramping up again.”
All customer-facing retail establishments are eligible for curbside pickup and delivery starting Monday. Every business is required to develop a plan for how to open safely. Minnesota hair salons will continue to remain closed at this time.
The recommendations for businesses are for online payments to be used in every possible scenario, and for employees and customers to wear masks and protective equipment. For curbside pickup scenarios, social distancing guidelines apply and in delivery scenarios, items should be deposited outside a customer’s residence.
The state is also strongly encouraging all Minnesotans to wear a mask at all times when they leave their homes.
Walz stated that by staying home, Minnesotans have save lives and bought critical time. This time has allowed the state to build hospital capacity and finalized a lease on an alternate care site to those who need care. Additionally, the time has allowed the state to form a testing strategy that is expected to allow the state to complete up to 20,000 tests a day and test every symptomatic Minnesotan.
The Minnesota State Fair announced that at this time, the fair is not being canceled. The state fair’s General Manager Jerry Hammer said that a decision to cancel has not yet been made over COVID-19 concerns and the fair is continued to be scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 26.
As of Thursday, April 30, Wilkin County has 12 total cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are nine cases and no deaths and in Clay County, there are 157 cases and 11 deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 5,136 positive cases with 2,172 no longer needing to be isolated and 343 deaths. There are currently 365 hospitalized and 130 in critical care.
Minnesota has tested approximately 70,276 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 12,163 tests and there have been approximately 58,113 from external labs.
For more information, visit https://mn.gov/covid19/.
