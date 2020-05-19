Two new COVID-19 cases in Richland County

Sixty-three new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Tuesday, May 19. As of Tuesday morning, the state is at 45 deaths, 680 active cases, 1,269 recoveries and 1,994 total cases to date.
Two new individuals in Richland County, North Dakota, have been reported as having COVID-19. The North Dakota Department of Health reports 11 total cases and seven recoveries as of Tuesday. A total of 625 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date in Richland County.
One new death directly caused by or related to COVID-19 was reported Tuesday. The individual was a man in his 90s from Cass County, North Dakota with underlying health conditions. NDDoH reported that of 45 total deaths, 37 are considered due to COVID-19, four were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and four cases have pending death records.
Tuesday’s totals include 56 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County; two in Ransom County; and one each in Bottineau, Burleigh and Ramsey counties.
“We’re taking a focused approach to COVID-19 testing,” Richland County Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt said.
Local resources are being directed to test for COVID-19 in potentially high risk locations such as long-term care facilities and nursing homes. While Richland County is not currently scheduled to hold a mass drive-through COVID-19 testing event, officials are getting involved with a testing event later this week.
Dakota Magic Casino and Hotel, Hankinson, North Dakota, will test its employees from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, May 21. The event is not open to the general public and is being held as a combination test for North Dakotans and South Dakotans through the Indian Health Service, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“We are working together, in conjunction with IHS,” Eberhardt said.
Fifty new North Dakota individuals were confirmed recovered from COVID-19 Tuesday morning by NDDoH. As of Tuesday, a total of 32 individuals are currently hospitalized. The total number of hospitalized individuals has reached 135 to date.
Nearly 70,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in North Dakota as of Tuesday, including followup tests on individuals. A total of 57,731 individuals have been tested to date.
“What we’re finding is that about 35 percent of the people who are coming up positive in North Dakota are asymptomatic,” Eberhardt said. “Think about that, if you’re choosing to not wear a face mask because you feel fine at the moment. About a third of the people did not know they were sick and were spreading the virus.”
Cass County has had 1,229 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, including 705 recoveries and 34 deaths. More than 12,900 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date in the county or on county residents
Grand Forks County, North Dakota, had had 317 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 211 recoveries and three deaths. Nearly 5,170 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.
Burleigh County, North Dakota, has had 117 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 89 recoveries and no deaths. Nearly 6,700 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.
“I think our compliance with masking and social distancing guidelines has been good,” Eberhardt said. “People here are very conscientious.”
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.