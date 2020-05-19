Two new COVID-19 cases in Richland County

Sixty-three new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Tuesday, May 19. As of Tuesday morning, the state is at 45 deaths, 680 active cases, 1,269 recoveries and 1,994 total cases to date.
Two new individuals in Richland County, North Dakota, have been reported as having COVID-19. The North Dakota Department of Health reports 11 total cases and seven recoveries as of Tuesday. A total of 625 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date in Richland County.
We will continue to follow this story.
