Two new COVID-19 cases Monday in Richland County

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 31 active COVID-19 cases Monday, Oct. 12. Two new cases, three recoveries and no deaths were confirmed Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 294 cases. To date, there have been 290 local recoveries and three deaths.
For the fifth consecutive day, North Dakota set a new record for active COVID-19 cases. A total of 4,546 were confirmed Monday. The new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday, 475 total, is down from the 640 confirmed Sunday, Oct. 11. North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases is up from the 4,426 confirmed Sunday.
Six deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Monday, bringing North Dakota to 339 total deaths since the pandemic began. The individuals include two each from Nelson and Traill counties and one each from Dunn and Emmons counties, the state health department confirmed.
The deceased from Nelson County included a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s. The deceased from Traill County included a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s. The deceased from Dunn County was a man in his 50s. The deceased from Emmons County was a woman in her 90s. All had underlying health conditions, North Dakota Department of Health confirmed.
Most of North Dakota’s 345 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 218 to date, have been among individuals age 80 or older. The majority of the state’s active COVID-19 cases, 890 total, are among ages 20-29.
Most of Richland County’s active COVID-19 cases, six total, are among ages 60-69. The 20-29 and 50-59 age groups each have five confirmed active cases as of Monday. The 30-39 and 70-79 age groups each have four confirmed active cases, followed by the 80 and older age group, with three confirmed active cases. Coming in last are the 40-49 age group with two confirmed active cases and the 12-14 and 15-19 age groups, each with one confirmed active case.
Fifty-two of North Dakota’s counties have at least one COVID-19 case, with Slope County having no confirmed cases Monday. Forty-one counties have newly confirmed cases. The largest amount of new cases, 90 total, confirmed in Cass County.
Richland County, as of Monday, remains at No. 25 on the list of North Dakota counties with active COVID-19 cases. The county previously peaked at No. 11. Cass County leads in terms of active cases, with 902 confirmed Monday. Coming in at No. 2 is Burleigh County, with 713 active cases.
As of Monday, nearly 33.20 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19. Nearly 22.80 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.