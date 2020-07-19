Two new COVID-19 cases Sunday in Richland County

For the third consecutive day, North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases is just below 800 total.
The state is at 796 active cases (including five in Richland County, North Dakota) as of Sunday, July 19. The number of active cases increased by eight from the 788 recorded by the North Dakota Department of Health on Saturday, July 18.
NDDoH has reported 92 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 4,131 recoveries and 5,019 positive cases to date.
Two new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday. The individuals include a man in his 30s from Benson County, North Dakota, and a man in his 80s from Burleigh County, North Dakota. Both had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
The Benson County individual marks the first confirmed COVID-19 death of a North Dakota individual under age 40. His case is the first confirmed death of a Benson County resident. The Burleigh County individual’s case is the first confirmed death of a resident in that county.
Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday in Richland County. The county has had 51 confirmed cases, 46 recoveries and 2,092 individuals tested to date. The number of tested individuals is up 23 from Saturday.
One-hundred-thirteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday, down from the 116 cases confirmed Saturday.
“After investigation, it was determined than an individual from Stark County was from out of state,” NDDoH stated.
Sunday’s total from NDDoH included 26 new cases in Cass County; 25 new cases in Grand Forks County; 16 new cases in Burleigh County; 12 new cases in Morton County; nine new cases in Williams County; seven new cases in Walsh County; three new cases in Ward County; two new cases each in Pembina and Richland counties; and one new case each in Burke, Cavalier, Emmons, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Sioux, Steele, Towner and Traill counties.
There have been 102 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Saturday, down from the 126 recoveries recorded Saturday.
As of Sunday, statewide there are:
• 28 active cases among ages 0-9, with 219 recoveries (five new) out of 247 cases (none new)
• 79 active cases among ages 10-19, with 351 recoveries (eight new) out of 430 cases (15 new)
• 246 active cases among ages 20-29, with 1,044 recoveries (42 new) out of 1,290 cases (36 new)
• 127 active cases among ages 30-39, with one death (one new) and 858 recoveries (19 new) out of 986 cases (16 new)
• 108 active cases among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 576 recoveries (six new) out of 688 cases (15 new)
• 91 active cases among ages 50-59, with three deaths and 449 recoveries (16 new) out of 543 cases (nine new)
• 69 active cases among ages 60-69, with nine deaths and 306 recoveries (four new) out of 384 cases (12 new)
• 34 active cases among ages 70-79, with 17 deaths and 138 recoveries (two new) out of 189 cases (six new)
• 14 active cases among ages 80 and older, with 58 deaths (one new) and 190 recoveries (none new) out of 262 cases (three new)
In addition to the 92 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
More than 257,220 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Richland County as of Sunday, an increase of more than 5,530 from Saturday. More than 133,850 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of 2,340, NDDoH reported.
Forty-five individuals statewide are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of seven from Saturday. To date, 302 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of seven from Saturday.
North Dakota’s 92 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 73 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three each from Stark and Morton counties; two from Stutsman County; and one each from Benson, Burleigh, Emmons, McHenry, Mountrail, Ramsey and Ward counties.
The state’s 796 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, according to NDDoH, include 195 in Burleigh County, 163 in Cass County, 83 in Grand Forks County; 70 in Williams County and 48 in Morton County. Those five counties account for 559 active cases as of Sunday.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
