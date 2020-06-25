Two new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Richland County

Thirty-two new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Thursday, June 25. As of Thursday morning, the state is at 78 deaths, 251 active cases (including four in Richland County), 3,064 recoveries and 3,393 positive cases to date.
Two new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Thursday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The county has had 41 COVID-19 cases to date, 37 recoveries and records from 1,748 completed tests.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday.
Thursday’s total included seven new cases each in Cass and Grand Forks counties; four new cases in Ward county; two new cases each in Burleigh, McKenzie, Richland, Stark and Williams counties; and one new case each in Morton, Rolette, Sargent and Walsh counties. There have been 20 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Wednesday, June 24.
Exactly 165,430 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Thursday. More than 99,440 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-five individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 222 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
