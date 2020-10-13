Two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Richland County

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 26 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Oct. 13. Two new cases, two recoveries and no deaths were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 290 cases. To date, there have been 263 local recoveries and three deaths.
North Dakota set a new record for active COVID-19 cases, 4,600 total, its sixth record in as many days and eighth to date in October.
The state’s new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday, 517 total, is up from the 475 confirmed Monday, Oct. 12. North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases is up from the 4,546 confirmed Monday. On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the state had 3,692 confirmed active COVID-19 cases.
Twelve deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, bringing North Dakota to 357 total deaths since the pandemic began. The individuals include:
• four from Bottineau County, including two women in their 90s, one man in his 80s and one woman in her 80s
• two from Ward County, including one woman in her 100s and one woman in her 80s
• one each from Bowman, McHenry, Morton, Mountrail, Walsh and Williams counties, all ages 70 or older
All 12 deceased had underlying health conditions, North Dakota Department of Health confirmed.
Most of North Dakota’s 357 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 229 to date, have been among individuals age 80 or older. The majority of the state’s active COVID-19 cases, 907 total, are among ages 20-29.
As of Tuesday, North Dakota has had 28,245 positive COVID-19 cases, 23,288 recoveries and 357 deaths from or related to the disease.
The majority of Richland County’s active COVID-19 cases, six total, are among ages 60-69. The 20-29, 30-39 and 70-79 age groups each have four confirmed active cases, followed by the 40-49 and 50-59 age groups with three confirmed active cases. Coming in last are the 15-19 and 80 or older age groups, each with one confirmed active case.
Fifty-two of North Dakota’s counties have at least one COVID-19 case, with Slope County having no confirmed cases Tuesday. Forty counties have newly confirmed cases. The largest amount of new cases, 160 total, was confirmed in Cass County.
Richland County, as of Tuesday, dropped to No. 31 on the list of North Dakota counties with active COVID-19 cases. The county was at No. 25 Monday and peaked at No. 11 in late September.
Cass County leads in terms of active cases, with 978 confirmed Tuesday. Coming in at No. 2 is Burleigh County, with 745 active cases.
As of Tuesday, nearly 33.40 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19. More than 22.80 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
