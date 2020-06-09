Two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Richland County
Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Tuesday, June 9. As of Tuesday morning, the state is at 72 deaths, 379 active cases (including nine in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,450 recoveries and 2,901 positive cases to date.

Two new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Tuesday by the North Dakota Department of Health. As of Tuesday, the county has had 30 COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries and records from 1,514 completed tests.

Tuesday’s total included 13 new cases in Cass County; the two new cases in Richland County; and one new case each in Benson, Bottineau, Burleigh, Kidder, McLean, Rolette and Stark counties.

One-hundred-fourteen new recoveries from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. No new deaths were reported.

Nearly 116,880 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Tuesday. Nearly 80,670 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty-two individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 189 individuals have been hospitalized to date.

For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

