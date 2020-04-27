Two new COVID-19 deaths, 75 cases confirmed in North Dakota

Two new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Monday, April 27 in North Dakota. As of Monday morning, the state has had 942 total cases, including 350 recoveries.
The deceased individuals were both men in their 80s from Cass County, North Dakota. Each man had underlying health conditions, the North Dakota Department of Health reported.
Monday’s totals include 75 new COVID-19 cases. Cass County, which has had 431 total cases to date, reported 34 new cases. Grand Forks County, North Dakota, which has had 231 cases to date, reported 36 new cases.
The remaining new cases include three in Walsh County and one each in Mountrail and Ramsey counties, North Dakota.
Richland County, North Dakota, is currently at seven coronavirus cases to date. According to the NDDoH, 226 tests have been conducted in the county. On Friday, April 24, the county was at 204 tests conducted.
Nearly 5,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Cass County as of Monday. Grand Forks County follows with nearly 2,500 conducted tests to date. Burleigh County, North Dakota, has had nearly 2,200 conducted tests as of Monday morning.
Further information was provided by NDDoH:
North Dakota Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
• Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
• Cass County – 34
• Grand Forks County – 36
• Mountrail County – 1
• Ramsey County – 1
• Walsh County - 3
BY THE NUMBERS
22,434 – Total Tested (+1,987 individuals from yesterday)
21,492 – Total Negative (+1,912 individuals from yesterday)
942 – Total Positive (+75 individuals from yesterday)
77 – Total Hospitalized (+6 individuals from yesterday)
23 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)
350 – Total Recovered (+24 individuals from yesterday)
19 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
