Two new COVID-19 deaths, 75 cases confirmed in North Dakota

Two new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Monday, April 27 in North Dakota. As of Monday morning, the state has had 19 total deaths from coronavirus.
North Dakota has had 942 total COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, including 350 recoveries. More than 22,000 individuals have received COVID-19 tests, the state department of health reported Monday.
The two newest individuals to die from COVID-19 were both men in their 80s from Cass County, North Dakota. Each man had underlying health conditions, the NDDoH reported.
Monday’s totals include 75 new COVID-19 cases. Cass County, which has had 431 total cases to date, reported 34 new cases. Grand Forks County, North Dakota, which has had 231 cases to date, reported 36 new cases.
The remaining new cases include three in Walsh County and one each in Mountrail and Ramsey counties, North Dakota.
Richland County, North Dakota, is currently at seven coronavirus cases to date. The county has not seen an increase in reported cases since Thursday, April 23.
As of Monday, 226 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Richland County, NDDoH reported. On Friday, April 24, there was record of 204 tests conducted.
Nearly 5,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Cass County as of Monday. Grand Forks County follows with nearly 2,500 conducted tests to date. Burleigh County, North Dakota, has had nearly 2,200 conducted tests as of Monday morning.
A total of 22,434 individuals in North Dakota have been tested as of Monday, NDDoH reported. While 77 individuals to date have been hospitalized for COVID-19, 23 individuals were hospitalized as of Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its list of COVID-19 symptoms. These may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:
• fever
• cough
• shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• chills
• repeated shaking with chills
• muscle pain
• headache
• sore throat
• loss of taste or smell
Four symptoms are considered emergency warning signs. Individuals are recommended to get medical attention immediately if they are having trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face.
“This list is not all inclusive,” CDC stated. “Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.”
Individuals who are being tested for COVID-19 are advised to follow steps to prevent the disease from spreading to people in their homes and communities.
“Before seeking care, call ahead to the clinic or hospital where you plan to go,” NDDoH stated. “Tell them you are being evaluated for or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as they will have facility specific instructions.”
Medical facilities may have a specific door or process for intake for COVID-19 patients that will help to reduce the risk of infecting others, NDDoH continued.
Individuals who have medical emergencies are asked to inform 9-1-1 dispatch personnel that they have or are being evaluated for COIVD-19. They are recommended to put on a face covering before emergency medical services arrive.
Since before the coronavirus pandemic began in America, public health officials have recommended practices for individual safety.
“Cover your mouth and nose with a disposable tissue when you cough or sneeze,” NDDoH stated. “Throw these tissues into a lined trash can and immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.”
If soap and water is not available, individuals should clean their hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
“Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth as much as possible,” NDDoH stated.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. The CDC website is also available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
