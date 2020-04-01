Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the country and the region, the University of North Dakota will offer its summer session instruction solely online.
Additionally, summer commencement, which had been slated for Aug. 7, has been canceled. The cancellation of spring commencement ceremonies was announced in a message to the campus community last week.
“We understand that such celebrations are important milestones in the lives of our students and their loved ones, and we are exploring alternate ways for the university to join graduates and families in celebrating this milestone,” a release from the university states.
University-sponsored summer events on campus are also canceled. These include, but are not limited to, camps and new student orientation. The university is developing online alternatives for a number of these summer programs.
Other gatherings on campus will continue to follow restrictions the university announced for the spring semester, including no in-person meetings of 10 or more persons and keeping a physical distance of at least six feet from others. “Distancing has proven to be the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19. Given the vital importance of distancing in limiting the spread of the virus, any gathering on campus is strongly discouraged unless it is truly essential, and then only with strict adherence to the above restrictions,” the release continued.
“We made these decisions as the University continues to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. Also playing a role in our decision-making process was the recent confinement order from the state of North Dakota and the shelter-in-place announcement by the state of Minnesota,” the release states.
Please refer to University communication channels, including the UND Coronavirus Updates blog, for developing information related to the all-online summer session as well as other important updates.
“We want to express our deepest appreciation for everyone’s understanding as we navigate this rapidly changing situation together as One UND,” the release concluded.
