University of Minn. to require COVID-19 vaccinations once FDA-approved

The University of Minnesota announced Monday, Aug. 9, that it would be requiring students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it is approved.
“Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. have been approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Upon formal FDA approval of any COVID-19 vaccine, the University will add the COVID-19 vaccine to those already required for students,” the university stated.
Under current Minnesota law, the university requires all students born after Dec. 31, 1956, enrolled in a Minnesota college or university to be immunized against diphtheria/tetanus, measles, mumps and rubella.
“Details regarding the timing and grace period of the vaccine requirement, how to report vaccinations and the consequences for non-compliance will be forthcoming,” according to the university.
The University of Minnesota joins a list of 12 other colleges and universities that have created vaccine mandates in the state.
Vaccinations have been lagging across the country. In Minnesota, 64.2 percent of eligible residents have completed a vaccine series. The U.S. finally met President Biden’s 70 percent vaccination goal at the beginning of the month, about a month later than he had intended.
In Wilkin County, 2,883 people aged 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine and 2,726 people have received both doses as of Thursday, Aug. 5. This means 53.6 percent of the county’s eligible population have received at least one dose.
As of Thursday, the breakdown of Wilkin County residents according to their age groups who have completed the vaccine series are as follows:
- 86 percent of residents aged 65 and older
- 60 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64
- 34 percent of residents between the ages of 18-49
- 18 percent of residents between the ages of 16-17
- 18 percent of residents between the ages of 12-15
Wilkin County Public Health will offer a back-to-school vaccine clinic from 10:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Wilkin County Courthouse. The clinic is in addition to clinic opportunities every Thursday. To set up an appointment, call 218-643-7122.
Public Health is offering a vaccine incentive to youth and adults who received their first vaccine in July or later for the Wilkin County Fair. They have approximately 40 wristbands or weekly passes to give out, Daily News previously reported.
The state of Minnesota recently launched another vaccine incentive that began last Wednesday, Aug. 4. Minnesotans aged 12 and older who receive their first dose between Friday, July 30 and Sunday, Aug. 15 will be eligible for a $100 Visa gift card to spend however they choose, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
In the state, 3.2 million eligible Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 3.02 million have completed both doses as of Thursday’s report. Statewide, the breakdown of Minnesota residents according to their age groups who have completed the vaccine series are as follows:
- 89 percent of residents aged 65 and older
- 70 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64
- 56 percent of residents between the ages of 18-49
- 48 percent of residents between the ages of 16-17
- 37 percent of residents between the ages of 12-15
Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had a total of 850 total COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Aug. 9. Wilkin County had one newly reported case Monday. Minnesota has had a total of 618,906 COVID-19 cases, 1,120 of them new as of Monday. The state reported four new deaths Monday, bringing the state total to 7,698.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.