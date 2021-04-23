Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. The clinic is located at 275 11th St S, Wahpeton.
You do not need to be a patient of Essentia Health to receive a vaccination. The Pfizer/BioNTech shot will be given at this clinic and available to all North Dakota residents age 16 and older. Patients under the age of 18 must bring this consent form, signed by their parent or legal guardian, to be eligible for the shot.
Both walk-in availability and scheduled appointments will be available. To schedule an appointment, please use MyChart or call 833-494-0836. MyChart can be accessed at EssentiaHealth.org or as an app in your smart device’s app store.
Vaccination is our best opportunity to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccines have been proven effective and safe. A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were about 90 percent effective at preventing COVID infection, and nearly 100 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations and death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.