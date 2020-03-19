On March 18, a Valley City State University student was tested for the possibility of COVID-19 — the coronavirus illness — at CHI Mercy Health in Valley City.
Test results are still pending from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDOH), and the student is quarantined in secure isolation on the VCSU campus per NDDOH and Center for Disease Control guidelines. Further information will be released as it develops.
“We want our community to be aware of what’s happening on campus,” said VCSU President Alan LaFave. “We’re concerned about the health of the student being tested, and we are following all necessary protocols to protect the well-being of all of our students, faculty, staff, and their families, along with the Valley City community.”
Currently most VCSU students are away from campus on spring break, which runs through Sunday, March 22. From Monday, March 23, through Friday, April 3, 2020, classes will not be held on campus — the university plans to deliver courses online during this time. The VCSU Emergency Management Team is meeting daily and in constant communication as it strategically guides the university through the health crisis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.