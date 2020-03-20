The COVID-19 test result for a Valley City State University student tested on March 18 has come back negative — the VCSU student, who had been quarantined, does not have the coronavirus COVID-19 illness.
VCSU President Alan LaFave shared the news with campus via email; in that message he expressed concern for the student and asked that the campus community “please continue to protect yourselves and your families from this illness.”
All academic instruction at VCSU has been moved online for the remainder of spring semester 2020.
In addressing those plans, President LaFave said, “Our similar experience during the Sheyenne River flood of 2009 and the success of our current online undergraduate and graduate programs have provided us with the technological tools, skills and aptitude to make this happen.”
